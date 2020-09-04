Vikas Proppant & Granite standalone net profit rises 134.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9630.77% to Rs 12.65 crore

Net profit of Vikas Proppant & Granite rose 134.81% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9630.77% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.650.1334.7053.854.390.074.390.073.171.35

