Vikas Proppant & Granite standalone net profit rises 134.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9630.77% to Rs 12.65 crore

Net profit of Vikas Proppant & Granite rose 134.81% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9630.77% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.650.13 9631 OPM %34.7053.85 -PBDT4.390.07 6171 PBT4.390.07 6171 NP3.171.35 135

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 17:14 IST

