Board of Apollo Pipes approves allotment of warrants for Rs 259.60 cr

At meeting held on 14 March 2023

The Board of Apollo Pipes at its meeting held on 14 March 2023 has approved allotment of up to 47,20,000 fully convertible warrants of face value of Rs 10 each for an issue price of Rs 550 for an aggregate consideration of Rs 259.60 crore.

