Board of Apollo Pipes approves allotment of warrants for Rs 259.60 cr

-
ALSO READ
Hi-Tech Pipes board allots equity warrants worth Rs 383 crore
Apollo Pipes board to mull fund raising on 14 March
Board of Veranda approves fund raising via preferential issue of shares and warrants
Board of Ashapura Minechem approves issue of convertible warrants to promoters
Apollo Pipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
At meeting held on 14 March 2023The Board of Apollo Pipes at its meeting held on 14 March 2023 has approved allotment of up to 47,20,000 fully convertible warrants of face value of Rs 10 each for an issue price of Rs 550 for an aggregate consideration of Rs 259.60 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU