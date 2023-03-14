JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hindustan Construction Company JV wins BKC Bullet Train Station project worth Rs 3681 cr

Board of Apollo Pipes approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Board of Apollo Pipes approves allotment of warrants for Rs 259.60 cr

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 14 March 2023

The Board of Apollo Pipes at its meeting held on 14 March 2023 has approved allotment of up to 47,20,000 fully convertible warrants of face value of Rs 10 each for an issue price of Rs 550 for an aggregate consideration of Rs 259.60 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 19:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU