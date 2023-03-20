JUST IN
Paras wins contract worth Rs 64 cr for delivery of Avionics Suite for Saras MK - 2 Aircraft

Paras Defence and Space Technologies ('Paras') has won the contract dtd. 18 March 2023 for Avionics Suite for Saras MK - 2 Aircraft from Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Bengaluru of value totaling to Approx.

Rs 64 crore. Deliveries for which are to be done in FY-24.

Saras is the first Indian multi-purpose civilian aircraft in the light transport aircraft category as designed by the CSIR-NAL.

Avionics Suite of Saras MK - 2 Aircraft is the complete glass cockpit of the aircraft, including all the equipment related to control, monitoring, communication, navigation, weather and anticollision systems along with Auto-Pilot System.

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 09:43 IST

