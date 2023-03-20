Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U. S.

FDA) for Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg, the generic version of Compazine1 Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of GlaxoSmithKline.

Glenmark's Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg, will be distributed in the U. S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023, the Compazine Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $26.9 million.

