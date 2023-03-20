Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets

-
ALSO READ
Glenmark Pharma launches AKYNZEO I.V injection in India
Alembic receives USFDA approval for Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for osteoarthritis drug
Granules India receives USFDA approval for Losartan Potassium Tablets
Lupin launches Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution in US market
-
FDA) for Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg, the generic version of Compazine1 Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of GlaxoSmithKline.
Glenmark's Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg, will be distributed in the U. S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023, the Compazine Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $26.9 million.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU