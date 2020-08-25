JUST IN
Parenteral Drugs (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 66.51% to Rs 2.92 crore

Net Loss of Parenteral Drugs (India) reported to Rs 32.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 27.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.51% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.928.72 -67 OPM %-199.66-45.53 -PBDT-35.67-29.95 -19 PBT-40.00-34.30 -17 NP-32.22-27.69 -16

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 16:28 IST

