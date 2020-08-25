GTL reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 58.77% to Rs 47.68 croreNet Loss of GTL reported to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 58.77% to Rs 47.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales47.6830.03 59 OPM %0.04-75.22 -PBDT-3.99-26.35 85 PBT-5.06-27.53 82 NP-5.06-27.53 82
