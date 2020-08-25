United Drilling Tools standalone net profit declines 36.19% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.28% to Rs 22.25 croreNet profit of United Drilling Tools declined 36.19% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.28% to Rs 22.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.78% to Rs 45.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.46% to Rs 111.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 156.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.2523.74 -6 111.75156.20 -28 OPM %39.1952.02 -47.4718.09 - PBDT9.4312.76 -26 55.4628.18 97 PBT8.7212.04 -28 52.7625.31 108 NP8.1312.74 -36 45.2224.74 83
