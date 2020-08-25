United Drilling Tools standalone net profit declines 36.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.28% to Rs 22.25 crore

Net profit of United Drilling Tools declined 36.19% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.28% to Rs 22.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.78% to Rs 45.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.46% to Rs 111.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 156.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

