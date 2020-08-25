United Drilling Tools standalone net profit declines 28.19% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 27.83 crore

Net profit of United Drilling Tools declined 28.19% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.27.8326.7930.4045.589.4712.558.8411.917.3110.18

