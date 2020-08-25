United Drilling Tools standalone net profit declines 28.19% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 27.83 croreNet profit of United Drilling Tools declined 28.19% to Rs 7.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.8326.79 4 OPM %30.4045.58 -PBDT9.4712.55 -25 PBT8.8411.91 -26 NP7.3110.18 -28
