Parliament passes 16 bills during April to November 2022

A total of 35 Bills (7 Bills in the Lok Sabha and 28 Bills in the Rajya Sabha) were pending in both Houses of Parliament at the conclusion of 9th Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha and 257nd Session of Rajya Sabha (Monsoon Session, 2022).
The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs serves as an important link between the two Houses of Parliament and the Government in respect of Government Business in Parliament. Created in May, 1949 as a Department, it soon became a full-fledged Ministry with the allotment of more responsibilities and functions. The Ministry strives to provide comprehensive and quality services to a Body of Citizens comprising, the Parliament and its Members as well as Ministries/Departments and other Organizations of Government of India and State Governments.
