Parsvnath Developers announces reaffirmation in credit ratings of subsidiary Parsvnath Rail Land Project

From Brickwork Ratings IndiaParsvnath Developers announced that Brickwork Ratings India (Brickwork) has re-affirmed the rating 'BWR B' with change in outlook to 'Credit Watch with Developing Implications', assigned to Rs.360 crore Secured Non-Convertible Debentures (Series A) and Rs.244.39 crore Secured Non-Convertible Debentures (Series B) of Parsvnath Rail Land Project, a subsidiary company of the Company.
