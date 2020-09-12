Parth Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Parth Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2020 quarter
We want IPL to happen but have to wait in view of coronavirus outbreak: Parth Jindal
JSW Energy CFO Jyoti Kumar Agarwal resigns
JSW Energy CEO resigns
Board of JSW Steel approves NCD issuance up to Rs 10,000 cr
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Parth Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.80 -100 OPM %0-3.75 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU