Passenger Vehicle Sales Drop On Year In November 2021

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India fell by 18.60% year-on-year (YoY) in November amid shortage of semiconductors, auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday. Passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 215,626 units, as compared to 264,898 units in the year-ago period. As per the latest data by SIAM, 105,091 units of utility vehicles were sold in November (2021), and 100,906 units of passenger cars were sold in the month.

A total of 22,471 units of three-wheelers were sold in the month, while 9,629 units of vans were sold in November. The total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycle in November stood at 1,696,012 units, SIAM said. A total of 356,659 units of two-wheelers were exported in the said month, whereas, 42,431 units of three-wheelers and 44,265 units of passenger vehicles were exported in November (2021).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)