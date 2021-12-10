Passenger Vehicle Sales Drop On Year In November 2021

-
ALSO READ
M&M records 6% YoY drop in November auto sales
Sharda Motor soars on forging JV with Kinetic Group for lithium‐ion battery packs
Tata Power to provide EV charging stations at HPCL petrol pumps
Ministry of Heavy Industries Says 5.17 Lakh Electric Vehicles Registered In Country Over Last Three Years
BHEL inaugurates first EV friendly highway in India
-
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India fell by 18.60% year-on-year (YoY) in November amid shortage of semiconductors, auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday. Passenger vehicle sales last month stood at 215,626 units, as compared to 264,898 units in the year-ago period. As per the latest data by SIAM, 105,091 units of utility vehicles were sold in November (2021), and 100,906 units of passenger cars were sold in the month.
A total of 22,471 units of three-wheelers were sold in the month, while 9,629 units of vans were sold in November. The total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycle in November stood at 1,696,012 units, SIAM said. A total of 356,659 units of two-wheelers were exported in the said month, whereas, 42,431 units of three-wheelers and 44,265 units of passenger vehicles were exported in November (2021).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU