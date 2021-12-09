Demand Conditions In Manufacturing Sector Improved In Q2FY22 Says RBI

-
ALSO READ
Enabling Conditions For Revival Of Investment Activity Falling Into Place Says RBI Governor
Sunteck Realty operational update for Q2FY22
Patel Engineering Ltd. announces Q2FY22 results
Biocon's subsidiary receives six observations from USFDA
Biocon slips after USFDA issues six observations at Malaysia subsidiary
-
Reserve Bank released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the second quarter of 2021-22 drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,716 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies. Demand conditions in the manufacturing sector improved in Q2:2021-22 as the economy transited into the recovery path, after the restriction related to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were eased; sales of 1,687 listed manufacturing companies recorded steady and broad-based growth of 34.0 per cent on an annual (y-o-y) basis..
Sales growth (y-o-y) of information technology (IT) sector companies, which remained in positive terrain throughout the pandemic, accelerated to 19.5 per cent in Q2:2021-22 from 17.5 per cent in the previous quarter. Sales of non-IT services companies expanded by 27.0 per cent in Q2:2021-22, albeit boosted by favourable base effects. Manufacturing companies increased their expenditure on raw materials in tandem with the surge in sales during Q2:2021-22.
Staff cost growth (y-o-y) also increased across sectors during Q2:2021-22. Rising turnover contributed to higher operating profits of manufacturing companies in Q2:2021-22. Operating profits of services sector companies (both IT and non-IT) also expanded. With reduction in interest outgo and rise in profits, interest coverage ratio (ICR)1 of manufacturing companies increased to 8.7 in Q1:2021-22 (7.5 in the previous quarter); the ICR of non-IT services companies remained below unity. Pricing power in terms of operating profit and net profit margins remained stable for manufacturing and IT companies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU