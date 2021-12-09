Simplification And Deepening Of Unified Payments Interface Will Further Enhance Outreach Of Digital Payment System: FICCI

-
ALSO READ
Tata Teleservices partners with Zoom Video Communications
Route Mobile launches instant payment solution
India Post Payments Bank and LIF Housing Finance announce strategic partnership
I2Global Virtual learning Blends Technology and Human Interface to coach IIT- JEE & NEET aspirants
Interface Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the September 2021 quarter
-
Commenting on the monetary policy statement, Mr Uday Shankar, President, FICCI said, "The status quo on the repo rate while continuing an accommodative stance was broadly expected especially in light of the latest global developments and the emergence of a new variant of concern. The latter poses a major downside risk going ahead and it remains extremely critical to maintain caution. In this context, RBI's policy statement is reassuring."
"The Central Bank is maintaining a calibrated approach to liquidity management which is much appreciated. The Bank's emphasis on strengthening recovery, which is still nascent, is encouraging. Also, we agree with the Governor that we are still away from a self-sustaining growth and support through policy interventions will be necessary over the short to medium term," added Mr Shankar.
"On the regulatory side, the announcements regarding simplification and deepening of Unified Payments Interface will further enhance the outreach of digital payment system making it even more seamless," said Mr Shankar. "As part of the transition from LIBOR, we also look forward to the guidelines on the use of interbank rate or alternative reference rate (ARR) as benchmarks for ECB/Trade Credit," added Mr Shankar.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU