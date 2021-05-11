Paushak Q4 PAT up 73% YoY to Rs 11 cr

-
Paushak reported 72.8% jump in net profit to Rs 11.01 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 6.37 crore in Q4 FY20.
Net sales increased 32.3% to Rs 38.74 crore in the fourth quarter compared with the corresponding period last year.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 16.11 crore, up by 96.9% from Rs 8.18 crore in Q4 FY20.
The chemical maker reported 12.9% rise in net profit to Rs 37.30 crore on 2.2% increase in net sales to Rs 141 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.
The company's board has recommended dividend on equity shares at Rs 6 per share for the year ended on 31 March 2021.
Due to resurgence of COVID-19 cases, acute shortage of oxygen and resultant Government restrictions on use of oxygen for industrial purposes, the company temporarily suspended its manufacturing operations w.e.f. 28 April 2021.
In view of prevailing uncertainty, the impact on the business is difficult to ascertain. The company's management believes that the impact is short term in nature.
Paushak is a specialty chemical manufacturing company based on phosgene chemistry and is part of Alembic group.
The scrip fell 1.64% to currently trade at Rs 7255 on the BSE.
