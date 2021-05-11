JSW Steel crude steel production soars 144% Y-o-Y in April

The crude steel production surged 143.51% to 13.71 lakh tonnes in April 2021 compared with 5.63 lakh tonnes in April 2020.
On a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, crude steel production declined 5% to 13.71 lakh tonnes from 14.46 lakh tonnes in March 2021. The average capacity utilisation was 91% during the month of April 2021 as against 96% in March 2021.
The capacity utilization was lower sequentially in April 2021 due to priority in supply of liquid oxygen for medical purposes over augmenting steel production. During April 2021, over 20,000 tonnes of liquid oxygen for medical purposes was supplied from the steel complexes of the company.
Production of flat rolled products soared 178.19% to 9.57 lakh tonnes in April 2021 from 3.44 lakh tonnes in April 2020. production of long rolled products jumped 278.65% to 3.37 lakh tonnes in April 2021 as against 0.89 lakh tonnes in April 2020.
On a consolidated basis, the steel major's net profit jumped nearly 13 times to Rs 2,681 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Net sales grew 23.4% Y-o-Y to Rs 21,487 crore during the quarter.
JSW Steel, a flagship company of the JSW Group, is an integrated steel manufacturer.
Shares of JSW Steel skid 3.02% to Rs 735.75 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 732.60 to Rs 745.60 so far.
