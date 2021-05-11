Volumes spurt at PTC India Ltd counter

PTC India Ltd registered volume of 7.2 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.62 lakh shares

Tata Motors-DVR, ITI Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Coal India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 May 2021.

PTC India Ltd registered volume of 7.2 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.94% to Rs.88.35. Volumes stood at 1.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Motors-DVR witnessed volume of 5.65 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.66% to Rs.147.30. Volumes stood at 5.03 lakh shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd clocked volume of 2.13 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57307 shares. The stock gained 4.16% to Rs.124.00. Volumes stood at 30990 shares in the last session.

Engineers India Ltd recorded volume of 7.24 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.40 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.79% to Rs.82.00. Volumes stood at 3.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Coal India Ltd recorded volume of 24.9 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.08% to Rs.153.15. Volumes stood at 22.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)