HSIL soars after robust Q4 performance

HSIL jumped 7.63% to Rs 186.15 after the company's net profit surged to Rs 33.02 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 3.38 crore in Q4 FY20.
Net sales during the quarter increased 37.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 633.21 crore. The Packaging Products division reported revenue from operations of Rs 418 crore, contributing 66% to the total revenues with a growth of 31.5% on year-on-year (YoY) basis. The division witnessed increased demand for glass bottles from multiple user segments thereby driving better volumes.
Building Products division delivered revenue from operations of Rs 216 crore, registering a growth of 59.7%.
The company delivered EBITDA of Rs 102 crore, registering a robust growth of 65.5% on YoY basis. EBITDA margins improved to 15.9% in Q4 FY21 compared with 13.1% in Q4 FY20.
The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 56.69 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 7.58 crore in Q4 FY20.
HSIL recorded 81.9% rise in net profit to Rs 88.06 crore on 0.3% drop in net sales to Rs 1852.59 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.
Sandip Somany, vice chairman and managing director, HSIL, said: "During the year, we focused on our costs and efficiencies to deliver a robust performance on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The improvement in margins over the last year clearly demonstrates our abilities to work and deliver under uncertain times.
For our future growth, we are investing in a greenfield project for specialty glass packaging and increasing our plastic pipes and fittings plant capacity."
HSIL is a packaging products company that manufactures and markets various packaging products, including glass containers and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, products & security caps, and closures.
