Paushak spurts 26% in four sessions

Paushak rose 6.45% to Rs 10400.05, extending gains for the fourth trading session.

Shares of Paushak have risen 25.95% in four consecutive trading session.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 180.20% while the benchmark Sensex has added 21.35% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 87.82. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 8789.44, 8912.34 and 9283.39, respectively.

Net profit of Paushak rose 133.72% to Rs 14.28 crore on 37.08% rise in net sales to Rs 40.63 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Paushak is part of the Alembic group of companies situated in Gujarat, India. It is engaged in development and manufacturing of phosgene based speciality chemicals and intermediates. It makes organic intermediates like Isocyanates, Chloroformates and Carbonyl Chlorides.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)