Graphite India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Responsive Industries Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd and Geojit Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 December 2021.

Responsive Industries Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd and Geojit Financial Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 December 2021.

Graphite India Ltd surged 11.94% to Rs 491.65 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73873 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd soared 10.51% to Rs 140.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32011 shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd spiked 9.57% to Rs 248.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23167 shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd spurt 7.69% to Rs 131.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd gained 7.20% to Rs 76.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19173 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)