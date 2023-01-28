JUST IN
Paushak standalone net profit rises 109.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.00% to Rs 55.76 crore

Net profit of Paushak rose 109.19% to Rs 15.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.00% to Rs 55.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales55.7634.00 64 OPM %36.5534.09 -PBDT21.5811.99 80 PBT18.189.27 96 NP15.027.18 109

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:37 IST

