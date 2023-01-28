Paushak standalone net profit rises 109.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 64.00% to Rs 55.76 crore

Net profit of Paushak rose 109.19% to Rs 15.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 64.00% to Rs 55.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.55.7634.0036.5534.0921.5811.9918.189.2715.027.18

