Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 39.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 27.65% to Rs 10521.43 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 39.89% to Rs 2973.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2125.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.65% to Rs 10521.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8242.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10521.438242.10 28 OPM %71.0966.69 -PBDT4130.672964.56 39 PBT4011.682867.98 40 NP2973.002125.29 40

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:37 IST

