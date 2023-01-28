Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 39.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.65% to Rs 10521.43 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finance rose 39.89% to Rs 2973.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2125.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 27.65% to Rs 10521.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8242.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10521.438242.1071.0966.694130.672964.564011.682867.982973.002125.29

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)