AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 86.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.39% to Rs 567.30 croreNet profit of AGI Greenpac rose 86.28% to Rs 53.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.39% to Rs 567.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 395.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales567.30395.64 43 OPM %19.3119.71 -PBDT99.5274.05 34 PBT69.2746.54 49 NP53.0928.50 86
