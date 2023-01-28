AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 86.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.39% to Rs 567.30 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 86.28% to Rs 53.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.39% to Rs 567.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 395.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.567.30395.6419.3119.7199.5274.0569.2746.5453.0928.50

