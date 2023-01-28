JUST IN
AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 86.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 43.39% to Rs 567.30 crore

Net profit of AGI Greenpac rose 86.28% to Rs 53.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 43.39% to Rs 567.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 395.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales567.30395.64 43 OPM %19.3119.71 -PBDT99.5274.05 34 PBT69.2746.54 49 NP53.0928.50 86

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:37 IST

