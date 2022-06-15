Paytm climbs on good operating performance

One 97 Communications (Paytm) advanced 2.08% to Rs 619 after the company said its lending business witnesses a 471% year-on-year growth during the two months ending May 2022.

The number of loans disbursed through the company's platform surged 471% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 5.5 million loans in two months ending May 2022, while the value of loans disbursed grew 829% y-o-y to Rs 3,576 crore ($476 million).

The merchant gross merchandise value (GMV) processed through the platform for the two months ending May 2022 aggregated to approximately Rs 1.96 lakh crore ($26.2 billion), marking a y-o-y growth of 105%.

The company said it witnessed increased user engagement on Paytm Super App with average monthly transacting users (MTU) at 74.3 million for the two months ending May 2022, up 48% y-o-y.

The firm said its leadership in offline payments continued with deployment of 3.4 million devices at merchant stores across the country. The strong adoption of devices also has a correlation with the rise in merchants eligible for loans from the company's platform.

Paytm is India's payment Super App offering consumers and merchants most comprehensive payment services. Paytm enables commerce for small merchants and distributes various financial services offerings to its consumers and merchants in partnership with financial institutions.

One 97 Communications is fintech major Paytm's parent. It reported a consolidated net loss to Rs 763 crore in Q4 FY22, higher than net loss of Rs 441.80 crore in Q4 FY21. Its consolidated revenue from operations grew 89% YoY to Rs 1,540.90 crore in the quarter under review compared with Rs 815.30 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

