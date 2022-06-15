Rattanindia Power Ltd Spikes 2.94%, S&P BSE Utilities index Rises 1.16%

Rattanindia Power Ltd has lost 16.12% over last one month compared to 5.78% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.64% drop in the SENSEX

Rattanindia Power Ltd rose 2.94% today to trade at Rs 3.85. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.16% to quote at 3429.59. The index is down 5.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GAIL (India) Ltd increased 2.55% and Adani Power Ltd added 2.1% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 30.66 % over last one year compared to the 0.26% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Rattanindia Power Ltd has lost 16.12% over last one month compared to 5.78% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.64% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 42529 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 66.86 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 9.99 on 06 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3.46 on 01 Dec 2021.

