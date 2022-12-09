V-Guard Inds soars on acquiring 100% stake in Sunflame Enterprises

V-Guard Industries zoomed 4.19% to end at Rs 259.80 after the company announced the acquisition of 100% stake in Sunflame Enterprises (SEPL) for a consideration of Rs 660 crore, on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to closing adjustments.

The transaction is expected to close by mid of January 2023.

Sun flame Enterprises is one of the leading players in the kitchen appliances space in India. The company offers a wide product portfolio including cooktops, chimneys, pressure cooker, mixer grinder and small kitchen appliances that caters to every consumer segment. SEPL recorded a revenue of Rs 349.8 crore in FY22.

The acquisition is in line with V-Guard's strategy to become a significant player in the domestic kitchen appliances segment. The Sunflame brand has a pan India presence with a strong brand recall.

SEPL's wide portfolio, product development capabilities and the recently established integrated manufacturing facility provide the perfect opportunity for V-Guard to scale up its kitchen appliances business while also unlocking synergy benefits. The transaction would be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt.

Mithun Chittilappilly, managing director, V-Guard, said, "The proposed acquisition is a key milestone in V-Guard's journey to have deeper engagement with its consumers by providing thoughtful products and experiences.

Sunflame is an iconic brand etched in the memories of Indian households and is expected to provide significant thrust to V-Guard's plans to become a leading Indian kitchen appliances player. We appreciate the trust reposed by SEPL's Promoter family in us to take the Sunflame brand to greater heights.

V-Guard Industries is a consumer electrical and electronics major based in Kochi. The company has established a strong brand name and aggressively diversified into a multi-product company with a portfolio including voltage stabilizers, inverter & inverter batteries, electric water heaters, solar water heaters, pumps & motors, domestic switchgears, wires & cables, fans, modular switches, air coolers and kitchen appliances.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 26.41% to Rs 43.66 crore despite an 8.68% rise in sales to Rs 986.14 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

