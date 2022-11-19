PB Fintech acquires minority stake in YKNP Marketing Management

-
ALSO READ
PB Fintech acquires over 26% stake in UAE-based YKNP Marketing Management
Prince Pipes & Fittings to invest in limited liability partnership
Mastek named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG
Adequate Investment Needed In IT Infrastructure By All Financial Sector Entities Says RBI Governor
Banks Have To Comply With Guidelines On Financing Government Entities Says RBI
-
Post investment, YKNP has become an associate of PB Fintech FZ-LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and accordingly a related party.
This acquisition will provide the company access to banks of UAE where the company can start sourcing customer leveraging the YKNP agreement and field force. Further, YKNP has about majority business through Arabic population.
The company will get access to sales team which can cater to Arabic customers.
YKNP Marketing Management is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services for companies in the UAE. The Company mainly provide services including lead generation, sales consulting services, co-sourcing and sales outsourcing services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU