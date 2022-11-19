PB Fintech acquires minority stake in YKNP Marketing Management

PB Fintech has made an investment of USD 2 million and acquired 26.72% Shares of YKNP Marketing Management, a Limited Liability Company (LLC) through PB Fintech FZ-LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Post investment, YKNP has become an associate of PB Fintech FZ-LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and accordingly a related party.

This acquisition will provide the company access to banks of UAE where the company can start sourcing customer leveraging the YKNP agreement and field force. Further, YKNP has about majority business through Arabic population.

The company will get access to sales team which can cater to Arabic customers.

YKNP Marketing Management is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services for companies in the UAE. The Company mainly provide services including lead generation, sales consulting services, co-sourcing and sales outsourcing services.

