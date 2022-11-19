JUST IN
Business Standard

Ashoka Buildcon announces declaration of appointed date for NHAI project

Capital Market 

Ashoka Buildcon announced that the NHAI road project being executed by wholly owned subsidiary of the company, Ashoka Baswantpur Singnodi Road has received the appointed date of 13 November 2022.

The accepted bid project cost is Rs 1079 crore. The execution of the project entails the development of 6 lane Access Controlled Greenfield highway from KM 162.500 to KM 203.100, Baswantpur to Singondi Section of NH 150 C (Package 4 of Akkalkot KNT of TS Border) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 11:38 IST

