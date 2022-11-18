Indian Bank intimates of bank strike on 19 Nov

JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian Bank announced that Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has served notice informing that All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) propose to go onstrike on 19 November 2022 in support of their demands.

The issues and demands are of industry level and strike call is also given at industry level.

Therefore, if the Strike takes place, the functioning of Branches of the Bank may be affected.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 18:27 IST

