Gagan Gases standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 325.00% to Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of Gagan Gases declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 325.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 118.97% to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.680.16 325 1.270.58 119 OPM %10.2956.25 -8.6634.48 - PBDT0.070.10 -30 0.110.21 -48 PBT0.040.08 -50 0.050.16 -69 NP0.040.08 -50 0.050.14 -64
