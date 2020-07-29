Gagan Gases standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 325.00% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Gagan Gases declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 325.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 118.97% to Rs 1.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.680.161.270.5810.2956.258.6634.480.070.100.110.210.040.080.050.160.040.080.050.14

