Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.13% to Rs 3.02 croreNet profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation rose 6.67% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.31% to Rs 2.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 12.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.023.15 -4 12.8213.37 -4 OPM %68.5478.73 -61.5464.92 - PBDT0.991.20 -18 3.333.91 -15 PBT0.820.77 6 2.783.40 -18 NP0.640.60 7 2.082.61 -20
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
