Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation rose 6.67% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.31% to Rs 2.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.11% to Rs 12.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.023.1512.8213.3768.5478.7361.5464.920.991.203.333.910.820.772.783.400.640.602.082.61

