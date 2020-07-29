Kamanwala Housing Construction consolidated net profit rises 27.78% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 82.14% to Rs 2.65 croreNet profit of Kamanwala Housing Construction rose 27.78% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 82.14% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 86.37% to Rs 2.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.6514.84 -82 2.8520.91 -86 OPM %-36.98-7.55 --92.63-14.06 - PBDT0.150.21 -29 0.15-0.21 LP PBT0.040.17 -76 -0.11-0.40 73 NP0.230.18 28 0.05-0.39 LP
