Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 120.37% to Rs 42.51 crore

Net Loss of Peninsula Land reported to Rs 31.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 74.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 120.37% to Rs 42.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.5119.29 120 OPM %10.89-97.20 -PBDT-32.41-57.63 44 PBT-32.95-58.71 44 NP-31.00-74.13 58

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 07:50 IST

