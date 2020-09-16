Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Peninsula Land approves raising of fund via NCD issue
Peninsula Land reports consolidated net loss of Rs 213.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Jaguar Land Rover retail sales decline 24.9% in June
Jaguar Land Rover retail sales decline 12% in FY20
Tata Motors' JLR extends COVID-19 production pause in UK
-
Sales rise 120.37% to Rs 42.51 croreNet Loss of Peninsula Land reported to Rs 31.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 74.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 120.37% to Rs 42.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.5119.29 120 OPM %10.89-97.20 -PBDT-32.41-57.63 44 PBT-32.95-58.71 44 NP-31.00-74.13 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU