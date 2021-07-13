Pennar Group secures orders worth Rs 571 cr

Pennar Group has bagged orders worth Rs 571 crore across its various business verticals.
The Pre- Engineered Building vertical received orders for construction of manufacturing facilities, ware houses, Solar P V Modules, Structural Steel, Chiller Room, from customers like Amazon, Amyraah Properties, Trident, UTCL, Toyo and others. Current Order Book position is Rs. 360 crore.
The Railways vertical has received orders from GE, ICF, Railtech, SCR, Texmaco, TI Metal etc.
Current Order book position is 165 crore.
The Industrial Components vertical has received orders from Emerson, Endurance, Yamaha, Ashok Leyland, Wabco, Tecumseh and others. The Enviro vertical has received orders from Dept of Atomic Energy (BARC) and others. The current order book position is Rs. 59 crore.
The Solar Vertical has received orders from Vivan Solar, MB Green Energy, Axitec Energy, Heyday Ventures and Impulse Green Energy, The Tubes and Steel Verticals have also received orders from its existing customers.
Pennar's subsidiary Pennar Global Inc, having its headquarters in the US has booked orders worth Rs. 223 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU