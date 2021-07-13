Pennar Group secures orders worth Rs 571 cr

Pennar Group has bagged orders worth Rs 571 crore across its various business verticals.

The Pre- Engineered Building vertical received orders for construction of manufacturing facilities, ware houses, Solar P V Modules, Structural Steel, Chiller Room, from customers like Amazon, Amyraah Properties, Trident, UTCL, Toyo and others. Current Order Book position is Rs. 360 crore.

The Railways vertical has received orders from GE, ICF, Railtech, SCR, Texmaco, TI Metal etc.

Current Order book position is 165 crore.

The Industrial Components vertical has received orders from Emerson, Endurance, Yamaha, Ashok Leyland, Wabco, Tecumseh and others. The Enviro vertical has received orders from Dept of Atomic Energy (BARC) and others. The current order book position is Rs. 59 crore.

The Solar Vertical has received orders from Vivan Solar, MB Green Energy, Axitec Energy, Heyday Ventures and Impulse Green Energy, The Tubes and Steel Verticals have also received orders from its existing customers.

Pennar's subsidiary Pennar Global Inc, having its headquarters in the US has booked orders worth Rs. 223 crore.

