Eris Lifesciences allots 82,841 equity shares under ESOP

On 13 July 2021Eris Lifesciences has allotted 82,841 equity shares of Re. 1/- each at a premium of Rs. 450.04/- per share has been made on 13 July 2021, pursuant to exercise of options under the ESOP-2017 Scheme.
The paid up share capital of the Company accordingly stands increased from Rs. 13,57,80,653/- (13,57,80,653 equity shares of Re. 1/- each) to Rs. 13,58,63,494/- (13,58,63,494 equity shares of Re. 1/- each).
