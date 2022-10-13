Pennar Inds soars on bagging orders worth Rs 1167 cr

Pennar Industries jumped 5.84% to Rs 48 after the Pennar Group secured orders worth Rs 1167 crore across its various business verticals.

The Pennar Group consists of Pennar Industries, Saven Technologies and Pennar Engineered Building Systems.

The verticals of the company include: Solar EPC, PEB, Ascent Buildings (USA), ICD, Railways, Tubes and Steel. The orders have been received during the month of September 2022 and are expected to be executed within the next two quarters, the company stated.

Pennar Industries is engaged in the manufacture of steel products, including cold rolled steel strips (CRSS) and cold formed metal profiles.

The company consolidated net profit zoomed 119.3% to Rs 14.08 crore on 43.3% surge in net sales to Rs 699.98 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

