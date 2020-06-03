Persistent Systems announces its collaboration with IBM

To help organizations in faster deployment of IBM Cloud Pak

Persistent Systems and IBM announced a new collaboration to help accelerate IBM Cloud Pak deployments to speed clientsf enterprise modernization and their move to the cloud.

Over the last year, more than 2,000 Persistent engineers and technical professionals have been extensively trained on critical containerization and Kubernetes skills needed to deliver value in multi]cloud environments, especially those leveraging IBM Cloud Paks on Red Hat OpenShift. Persistent also announced a new IBM Cloud Pak deployment practice to help organizations migrate and modernize IBM workloads across all cloud environments, including IBM public cloud and IBM Cloud services.

Persistent has been an IBM Business Partner for more than 17 years. Persistentfs expertise in solution development helps clients upgrade and migrate critical applications by leveraging the IBM Cloud Pak portfolio, including IBM Cloud Paks for Data, Automation, and Security. IBM Cloud Paks are enterprise ready containerized software solutions built on Red Hat OpenShift, designed to provide an open, faster and more secure way to move core business applications across all cloud environments, including IBM public cloud and IBM Cloud services.

