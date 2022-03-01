Escorts Agri Machinery records 46% drop in Feb tractor sales

-
ALSO READ
VST Tillers Tractors enters into distribution agreement with ETGL
VST Tillers Tractors inks distributorship agreement with ETGL Africa
VST Tillers & Tractors December 2021 sales spurt 29% Y-o-Y to 3,640 units
Solis Yanmar launches its Globally Acclaimed YM3 Series Tractors in India, Powered by Un-paralleled Japanese Engine Technology and Unique Features
Market drifts lower in early trade; breadth positive
-
Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM) in February 2022 sold 6,114 tractors as against 11,230 tractors sold in February 2021, a drop of 45.6 percent year-on-year.
Domestic tractor sales in February 2022 stood at 5,686 tractors as against 10,690 tractors in February 2021.
The tractor industry wholesales continued to remain subdued in February 2022, due to high base of last year, steep price increases due to higher inflation in commodity prices impacting retails and above normal inventory levels with the channel.
Going forward, the company expects overall higher rabi sowing this year, good level of water reservoirs, increased Union budget allocations to rural and agri sector and initial indicators of normal monsoon next year will drive positive momentum for tractor industry in coming year.
Export tractor sales in February 2022 stood at 428 tractors against 540 tractors sold in February 2021
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU