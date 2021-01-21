Persistent Systems named as Major Contender in Salesforce Healthcare Services

-
By Everest GroupPersistent Systems announced that Everest Group has named the company a Major Contender in its Salesforce Healthcare Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021.
The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.
This recognition follows Persistent winning the ISG Star of Excellence Award in September 2020 for achieving the highest cumulative customer experience score for the quality of its core technology services and a leader in North America and APAC in BFSI, healthcare and life sciences. Persistent was also recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens 2020 for Salesforce Ecosystem Partners.
