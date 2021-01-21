Wardwizard to inaugurate state-of-the-art e-bikes facility at Vadodara

-
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility announced that the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly line for battery operated two wheeler vehicles in Vadodara, Gujarat will be inaugurated on 28 January 2021.
This facility has been constructed on an area of 3 acres with Rs 100 crore investment and will have a manufacturing capacity of 9000+ units per month.
