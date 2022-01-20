Hikal Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Mastek Ltd, PTC India Ltd and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2022.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Mastek Ltd, PTC India Ltd and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 January 2022.

Hikal Ltd lost 14.30% to Rs 381.15 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45402 shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd tumbled 11.59% to Rs 220.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89935 shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd crashed 10.70% to Rs 2874.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38554 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11229 shares in the past one month.

PTC India Ltd corrected 10.51% to Rs 100.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80574 shares in the past one month.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd plummeted 7.38% to Rs 3700. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4503 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)