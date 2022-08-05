Pfizer Q1 PAT tanks 83% YoY to Rs 32 cr

Pfizer reported 83.7% slump in net profit to Rs 32.55 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 199.91 crore posted in Q1 FY22.

Revenue from operations declined 20.9% year on year to Rs 592.90 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022. Profit before tax in Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 43.39 crore, up 83.9% from Rs 268.73 crore recorded in Q1 FY22.

Total expenditure declined 12.5% YoY to Rs 431.20 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed skid 4.5% to Rs 90.23 crore and employee benefits expenses slipped 2.3% to Rs 92.20 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Pfizer is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products.

Shares of Pfizer closed 0.72% lower to end at Rs 4,230 on the BSE.

