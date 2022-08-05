Venkys (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2022.

Venkys (India) Ltd tumbled 10.36% to Rs 2151.5 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 72157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6870 shares in the past one month.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd crashed 6.97% to Rs 2158. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20462 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd lost 6.60% to Rs 206.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83188 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd slipped 5.20% to Rs 765.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37676 shares in the past one month.

GAIL (India) Ltd pared 5.07% to Rs 133. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

