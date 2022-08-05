Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 168.24 points or 0.57% at 29529.43 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 7.25%), Uno Minda Ltd (down 1.44%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.38%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.13%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.75%), Cummins India Ltd (down 0.17%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.13%), and Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.01%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 6.19%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.64%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.48%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 183.34 or 0.31% at 58482.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 43.45 points or 0.25% at 17425.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 155.73 points or 0.57% at 27697.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.7 points or 0.59% at 8677.84.

On BSE,1941 shares were trading in green, 1317 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

