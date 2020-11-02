Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Alps Industries Ltd, Asian Hotels (East) Ltd, Steel Exchange India Ltd and Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 November 2020.

Viji Finance Ltd lost 9.62% to Rs 0.47 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 131 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2903 shares in the past one month.

Alps Industries Ltd tumbled 9.57% to Rs 1.04. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2247 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd crashed 7.79% to Rs 129.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 223 shares in the past one month.

Steel Exchange India Ltd pared 7.35% to Rs 32.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8810 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd slipped 6.90% to Rs 3.91. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1096 shares in the past one month.

