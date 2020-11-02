Volumes jump at Fortis Healthcare Ltd counter

Fortis Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 71.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.50 lakh shares

Wockhardt Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 November 2020.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd witnessed volume of 71.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.43% to Rs.127.40. Volumes stood at 8.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Wockhardt Ltd clocked volume of 11.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.47% to Rs.298.50. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd clocked volume of 10.89 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.88% to Rs.133.25. Volumes stood at 4.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30941 shares. The stock dropped 2.71% to Rs.2,063.10. Volumes stood at 46848 shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 2.72 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76473 shares. The stock dropped 0.20% to Rs.562.20. Volumes stood at 1.82 lakh shares in the last session.

