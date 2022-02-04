Pfizer Q3 PAT up 2% YoY to Rs 144 crore

-
Pfizer reported 2% rise in net profit to Rs 143.91 crore on a 14% increase in net sales to Rs 675.90 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Total expenditure rose 21% YoY to Rs 480.73 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax in Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 184.09 crore, up 2% from Rs 180.26 crore recorded in Q3 FY21. Current tax outgo in the third quarter was Rs 54.85 crore (up 44.7% YoY).
Pfizer is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products.
The scrip fell 1.95% to currently trade at Rs 4477 on the BSE.
