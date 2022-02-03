Coromandel International spurts after Q3 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 382 cr

Coromandel International rallied 3.09% to Rs 818.25 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 14.31% to Rs 381.58 crore on a 43.60% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5,073.60 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 14.44% to Rs 511.38 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 446.84 crore in Q3 FY21.

On a standalone basis, net profit jumped 16.24% to Rs 378.98 crore on a 44.26% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 5,067.69 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

The board approved a payment of interim dividend for the FY2021‐22 at Rs 6 per equity share, representing 600%, on the equity share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid. The interim dividend will be paid on or after 25 February 2022, but within 30 days from the declaration of interim dividend, as provided in the Companies Act, 2013. The record date for determining the members eligible to receive interim dividend is 15 February 2022.

Coromandel International is amongst India's pioneers and leading agri solutions provider, offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. It operates in two major segments: Nutrient and other allied businesses and crop protection. These include fertiliser, crop protection, bio pesticides, specialty nutrients and organic compost businesses.

