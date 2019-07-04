JUST IN
Jammu and Kashmir Bank announces appointment of director

With effect from 03 July 2019

Jammu and Kashmir Bank announced the appointment of A. K. Misra, Ex-Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank for a period of two years with effect from 03 July 2019 to 02 July 2021 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 09:28 IST

