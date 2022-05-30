PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd, Hisar Metal Industries Ltd, Wendt India Ltd and Universus Photo Imagings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 May 2022.

PG Electroplast Ltd soared 15.41% to Rs 798.65 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3929 shares in the past one month.

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd spiked 13.93% to Rs 1042.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7456 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2154 shares in the past one month.

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd surged 13.17% to Rs 121.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3481 shares in the past one month.

Wendt India Ltd exploded 11.92% to Rs 6837. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd advanced 11.01% to Rs 615. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 261 shares in the past one month.

